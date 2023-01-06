Kuwait vs Qatar Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Kuwait and Qatar will lock horns at the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium in the Arabian Gulf Cup on Saturday (January 7).

Kuwait are the most successful team in the competition with ten titles, but their last triumph was in 2010. In the previous edition in 2019, they finished bottom of their group. The former AFC Asian Cup champions failed to qualify for the next edition.

Al-Azraq played ten games in 2022, winning four and drawing one, while five ended in defeats. The two teams last met in 2014, with Qatar claiming a 3-0 win. Their head-to-head stats are skewed in favour of Qatar, who are now a stronger team thanks to their impressive preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar boast three Arabian Gulf Cup titles (1992, 2004, 2014). They reached the semifinals in 2019 before falling to Saudi Arabia 1-0. Following their unceremonious campaign at the 2022 World Cup (lost all three games), they will now look to win the Gulf Cup. Kuwait don’t appear to be a formidable challenge.

The Maroon had an eventful year, playing 24 games in 2022, most of which were friendlies and unofficial games. They won ten of them, drew seven and lost six. Although Qatar have dominated Kuwait in numerous clashes, some games have ended in favour of Kuwait, while others have ended in stalemates.

Kuwait vs Qatar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, Kuwait have prevailed once, while Qatar won thrice, and one game ended in a draw.

In their last five games against Qatar, Kuwait have scored two goals and conceded eight.

Kuwait are 148th in the latest Fifa rankings, while Qatar are 60th.

Qatar have been runners-up of the Gulf Cup on four occasions as opposed to one for Kuwait.

Kuwait have won twice in their last five games, losing thrice, the same as Qatar.

Form Guide: Kuwait – L-W-L-W-L; Qatar – L-L-L-W-W.

Kuwait vs Qatar Prediction

Al-Azraq are the most experienced Gulf Cup team, but that may not be enough to subdue Qatar who need to rebound after their disappointing World Cup campaign.

Qatar invested heavily in the team ahead of the World Cup, so this is the time to show it was worthwhile.

Qatar are in better shape to win, but Kuwait cannot be counted out.

Prediction: Kuwait 1-2 Qatar

Kuwait vs Qatar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Qatar

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Kuwait to score first – No

Tip 4: Qatar to score - Yes

