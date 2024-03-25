Kuwait vs Qatar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Kuwait invite Qatar to the Sabah Al Salem Stadium in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers on Tuesday (March 26).

In the reverse fixture on Friday, Qatar won 3-0. After a closely contested first half, Akram Afif's brace and Ahmed Al-Rawi's 51st-minute strike helped the reigning AFC Asian Cup champions to a comfortable win.

Qatar have a 100% record in the qualifying campaign, while it was the second loss of the campaign for Kuwait. A win for Qatar will ensure that they finish atop the Group A standings. Kuwait need a win to keep up the pressure on second-placed India in the standings.

Kuwait vs Qatar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, meeting 37 times across competitions, with Kuwait leading 20-13.

Qatar are on a four-game winning streak in the fixture, scoring 11 unnswered goals.

Kuwait have one win in nine meetings against Qatar, suffering six losses and failing to score five times.

Qatr have one loss in nine games in 2024, with that defeat coming against Jordan in a friendly in January.

Kuwait have suffered back-to-back defeats in three games this year.

Qatar have won their last five away games in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers without conceding.

The two teams have squared off five times in the World Cup qualifiers, with Kuwait leading 3-2.

Kuwait have had four losses in five games across competitions, not scoring thrice.

Kuwait vs Qatar Prediction

Kuwait have had three consecutive losses in 2024, scoring once and conceding eight goals. They have lost their last four home games, scoring twice and conceding seven goals.

Since a 3-1 win over Jordan in the AFC Asian Cup final last month, Qatar had a 3-0 home win against Kuwait on Friday. They have scored three goals in their last three games.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Qatar's recent dominance in the fixture, expect the visitors to register a comfortable win without conceding.

Prediction: Kuwait 0-2 Qatar

Kuwait vs Qatar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Qatar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Akram Afif to score or assist any time - Yes