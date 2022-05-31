Kuwait vs Singapore prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Kuwait host Singapore at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Wednesday for an international friendly game ahead of their crucial 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Blue Waves missed the 2019 edition after getting disqualified by FIFA but are in the running to reach the showpiece in China next year.

Vítězslav Lavička's side have been drawn alongside Jordan, Nepal and Indonesia in Group A, with only the winner advancing into the tournament finals.

Their form leading up to it hasn't been great, winning just one of their four friendly games this calendar year.

Singapore, meanwhile, won the 2022 FAS Tri-Nations Series against Malaysia and the Philippines earlier this year and will be looking to build on that momentum.

The Lions, whose only appearance in the competition came way back in 1984, play Myanmar, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in Group F of the qualifiers.

Kuwait vs Singapore Head-To-Head

Kuwait have won six of their previous nine clashes against Singapore, losing just once.

That one defeat came in their last meeting - which ended in a 2-0 friendly defeat way back in January 2008.

Kuwait Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W

Singapore Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Kuwait vs Singapore Team News

Kuwait

The Blue Wave have named 26 players for their upcoming friendly and the Asia Cup qualifiers.

Top-scorer and top appearance-maker Bader Al-Mutawa is also included.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Singapore

The Lions have called up a 28-man squad for their games in June, including the Kuwait friendly, with five uncapped players included.

Thailand-based Ikhsan Fandi is one goal shy of entering the list of his country's top 10 goalscorers of all time.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kuwait vs Singapore Predicted XI

Kuwait (4-1-4-1): Khaled Al-Rashidi; Sami Al-Sanea, Fahad Humood, Fahad Al Hajeri, Khalid El Ebrahim; Fahad Al Ansari; Bader Al-Mutawa, Fawaz Al-Otaibi, Ahmed Al-Dhefiri, Mobarak Al-Faneeni; Yousef Nasser

Singapore (3-5-2): Hassan Sunny; Hariss Harun, Safuwan Baharudin, Irfan Fandi; Christopher van Huizen, Shahdan Sulaiman, Song Ui-young, Adam Swandi, Nazrul Nazari; Ikhsan Fandi, Faris Ramli.

Kuwait vs Singapore Prediction

Kuwait have immense attacking firepower in their ranks and also have home advantage.

Singapore are coming off the back of consecutive wins but don't seem to have the wherewithal to keep Kuwait's marauding attackers at bay. We expect this match to end in favor of Kuwait.

Prediction: Kuwait 2-0 Singapore

