Kuwait vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2024

Kuwait set out in search of their first win of the year when they go head-to-head with Uganda in a friendly on Friday.

The East Africans are in action for the first time since the third week of November and will look to kickstart the new year on a positive note.

Kuwait were denied a dream start to the new year as they suffered a 3-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Libya last Friday.

Prior to that, Rui Bento’s men kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 loss against India on November 16, five days before bouncing back to claim a resounding 4-0 victory over Afghanistan.

Kuwait failed to make it to the ongoing AFC Asian Cup after finishing third in Group A of the qualifiers back in June 2022.

Uganda, on the other hand, were last in action on November 21, when they picked up a 1-0 victory over 10-man Somalia in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers.

Before that, Paul Put’s side were on a three-game losing streak, including back-to-back friendly defeats against Mali and Zambia respectively.

Uganda narrowly missed out on a spot in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations as they finished third in Group F of the qualifiers, just one point behind runners-up Tanzania.

Kuwait vs Uganda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Kuwait and Uganda, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on the front foot.

Uganda have lost all but one of their last four matches across all competitions, with November’s victory over Somalia being the exception.

Kuwait are currently on a run of eight wins in their last 10 friendly matches.

Uganda have lost their last four friendlies, conceding nine goals and scoring twice since seeing off Tajikistan back in March 2022.

Kuwait vs Uganda Prediction

With nothing on the line here, Kuwait and Uganda will be playing for pride as they look to put together a fine run of form. That said, we predict both nations will cancel out each other’s efforts in a high-scoring share of the spoils.

Prediction: Kuwait 2-2 Uganda

Kuwait vs Uganda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Kuwait’s last five outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of Kuwait’s last six matches)