KV Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

KV Kortrijk will host Anderlecht at Guldensporenstadion on Sunday afternoon in the 22nd round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will hope to get an unlikely result as they attempt to climb out of the relegation zone in the second half of the season.

Kortrijk continued their abysmal form on their return from the winter break with a 1-0 loss away to Standard Liege last weekend. This defeat marked the seventh loss in their last 10 league games, a run of form that has seen the hosts drop to second-to-the-last place in the league.

The hosts go into the weekend seeking their first win in seven games across all competitions.

Anderlecht will be keen to return to winning ways after picking up their third consecutive league defeat in a 3-0 loss to Club Brugge last time out. The visitors sit in fifth place, tied on points with fourth-placed Royal Antwerp and will look to put out a good run of results in a bid to seal championship round qualification.

KV Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 74 previous occasions going into Sunday's match. KV Kortrijk have won only 11 of those meetings. 17 have ended in draws and Anderlecht have won the remaining 46.

The hosts have only won two of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have been remarkable in front of goal in recent matches against Kortrijk, scoring 12 goals across the last five.

Kortrijk have the second-worst offensive record in the Belgian top flight with only 17 goals scored after 21 games played.

The visitors have the joint-second best defensive record in the league, having conceded just 19 goals in 21 league matches.

KV Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Prediction

Kortrijk will have to put up a superb performance to avoid defeat in this weekend's fixture. The hosts have picked up four of their five league wins at home and can only hope to get an edge from their home advantage.

The Purple & White are favorites when they make the trip to Kortrijk but will have to improve on their poor recent form if they are to pick up all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: KV Kortrijk 1-2 Anderlecht

KV Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven league matchups)

