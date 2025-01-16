KV Mechelen vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

KV Mechelen and Genk will battle for three points in a Jupiler Pro League matchday 22 clash on Saturday (January 18th). The game will be played at AFAS-stadion Achter de Kazerne.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Cercle Brugge last weekend. Felipe Augusto's 34th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides in that game.

Genk, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Club Brugge in the first leg of their Belgian Cup semifinal tie. They took the lead in the 28th-minute through the in-form Nigerian forward Toluwalase Arokodare. Joel Ordonez equalized in the 34th minute for Club Brugge, while Christos Tzolis scored the match-winner from the spot with 16 minutes left on the clock.

The Blauw-Wit will now turn their focus to the league where their last game saw them defeat Leuven 2-0 at home.

That win left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered 45 points from 21 games. Mechelen are 10th on 27 points.

KV Mechelen vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have 30 wins from the last 69 head-to-head games. Mechelen were victorious on 21 occasions while 18 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Genk claimed a 2-1 comeback away win.

Eight of the last 10 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Mechelen are winless in their last seven games across competitions (four draws).

Genk have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven league games.

KV Mechelen vs Genk Prediction

Mechelen are just four points above the relegation zone and have struggled for positive results over the last few weeks. Furthermore, the Yellow Red have not won any of the last 12 head-to-head games (nine losses).

Genk are losing their grip on top spot and failure to win here could see them usurped by defending champions Club Brugge, who sit just a point behind in second-place. Thorsten Fink's side have not been at their best in away games, having managed just one win from their last six games on their travels (three losses).

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Mechelen 1-2 Genk

KV Mechelen vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

