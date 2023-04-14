KV Mechelen vs KAA Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2023

KV Mechelen and KAA Gent lock horns at the AFAS Stadion in round 33 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday. Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s men have won their last three games against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Mechelen were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Oud-Heverlee Leuven when the sides met at Den Dreef last Saturday.

De Kakkers have now lost three consecutive league outings, scoring two goals and conceding nine since a 1-0 win over Sint-Truidense on March 11. With 33 points from 31 games, Mechelen are currently 13th in the Eredivisie standings, albeit with one game in hand.

Meanwhile, Gent ended West Ham United’s perfect European run as they held the Hammers to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

Vanhaezebrouck’s side have now turned their sights to the Jupiler League, where they have won four of their last five matches, with a 1-1 draw against Union Saint-Gilloise on April 8 being the exception.

With 55 points from 32 games, Gent are currently fourth in the league table, level on points with fifth-placed Club Brugge.

KV Mechelen vs KAA Gent Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 25 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Gent boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Mechelen have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Gent are on a three-game winning streak against Mechelen, stretching back to a 4-3 loss in December 2021.

De Kakkers have lost their last three matches and have picked up just three points from their last five league games since the start of March.

The C are unbeaten in eight games on the trot, claiming five wins and three draws since February’s 2-0 loss against Club Brugge.

KV Mechelen vs KAA Gent Prediction

Fresh off the back of an impressive Conference League display against West Ham, Gent will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. We are backing the visitors to build on their midweek result and see off an out-of-sorts Mechelen side who have lost their last three games.

Prediction: KV Mechelen 1-3 KAA Gent

KV Mechelen vs KAA Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gent

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of their last five clashes since August 2021)

