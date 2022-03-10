KV Oostende vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2021-22 

KV Oostende will welcome Club Brugge to the Diaz Arena for a matchday 31 fixture in the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 3-0 defeat away to Anderlecht last weekend. All three goals came after the break, with Benito Raman stepping off the bench to wrap up the scoring in the 82nd minute.

Club Brugge were rampant in a 5-0 away victory over 10-man Seraing. Andreas Skov Olsen had a hand in four goals, scoring a hat-trick, including opening and wrappig up the scoring and also providing an assist in the rout.

The win saw the Blue-Black retain hold of second spot in the table, trailing league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise by seven points. Oostende, meanwhile, are languishing in 14th place and have 32 points in 30 matches.

KV Oostende vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

Club Brugge have 21 wins from their last 26 games against KV Oostende. Three matches ended in a draw, while Saturday's hosts were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021 when Nao Lang's brace helped Club Brugge secure a 3-0 victory on matchday seven of the current campaign.

KV Oostende form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

KV Oostende vs Club Brugge Team News

KV Oostende

Alfons Amade, Indy Boonen, Manuel Osifo and Zech Medley have been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Alfons Amade, Indy Boonen, Manuel Osifo, Zech Medley

Suspension: None

Club Brugge

Ruud Vormer is unavailable due to a virus, while Ebeguowen Otasowie is in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Injuries: None

Unavailable: Ebeguowen Otasowie, Ruud Vormer

Suspension: None

KV Oostende vs Club Brugge Predicted XI

KV Oostende Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kjell Scherpen (GK); Anton Tanghie, Steven Fortes, Osaze Urhoghide; Theo Matam, Kenny Santos, Maxime D'Arpino, Cameron McGeehan, Brecht Capon; Makhtar Gueye, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

Club Brugge Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet (GK); Stanley Nsoki, Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata; Tajon Buchanan, Dennis Odoi, Hans Vanaken, Mats Rits, Andreas Olsen; Noa Lang, Sergis Adamyan

KV Oostende vs Club Brugge Prediction

Club Brugge can hardly afford to drop more points if they are to successfully defend their league crown. Their recent league form will give them a boost heading into this game, and their expansive style could see them create plenty of goalscoring chances.

Oostende have done just enough to secure their spot in the league next season and might not be too motivated to go all out for the win. The visitors could secure a comfortable victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: KV Oostende 1-4 Club Brugge

