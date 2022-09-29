KV Oostende vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

KV Oostende will host Genk at Versluys Arena in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

KV Oostende vs Genk Preview

The two sides are meeting each other for the first time this year. The hosts will attempt to take their revenge on the visitors for a 4-0 drubbing suffered in their last encounter. Oostende endured humiliation in front of home fans at the hands of 10-man Genk late last year. Reliving another similar nightmare would be unforgivable.

After nine matchdays, De Kustboys sit in 13th spot on 10 points – 17 away from the top. Three successive defeats have hindered their progress but they have been able to return to winning ways and will hope to push forth. However, Oostende must be at their best to subdue Genk, who have lost only once this season.

Genk finished sixth last season and haven’t won the top-flight title since 2018-19. They were runners-up in 2020-21 and also won the Belgian Cup the same year. Coach Wouter Vrancken has reiterated their desire to return to the top this season. They seem to be on the right track, sitting second in the standings.

Blauw-Wit are regular visitors to Versluys Arena where they have recorded significant successes against Oostende. Their mood has been upbeat ahead of the trip, but the hosts are determined to avoid another embarrassment. De Kustboys have defeated Genk in the past and could do it again.

KV Oostende vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Oostende have defeated Genk eight times at Versluys Arena since the two sides played their first match in July 2013.

Oostende have been held to a draw by Genk two times at Versluys Arena with identical scorelines of 1-1.

The biggest scoreline between the two sides is a 6-0 win by Oostende over Genk in November 2016.

Genk have defeated Oostende four times at Versluys Arena, scoring a total number of 12 goals.

Oostende have prevailed once in their last five matches, losing three times and drawing one game while Genk boast four wins and a draw.

KV Oostende vs Genk Prediction

This is a high-stakes game for Oostende, who could leap into the top 10 if they win or drop further if they fail to pick up the three points. The ball is in their court.

The visitors will hope to stretch their eight-game unbeaten streak as they travel to a familiar ground.

Genk are likely to prevail due to their strength and current momentum.

Prediction: KV Oostende 1-2 Genk

KV Oostende vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: KV Oostende to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Genk to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far