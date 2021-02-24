Kylian Mbappe chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has had his say on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered to be the best football players of the 21st century. Many personalities in football have had their say on who they think is the better player, with no clear and obvious winner.

Kylian Mbappe does not have a clear favourite in mind, although he believes that he has favoured Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi on more occasions.

He said:

"From one year to the next, my choice changes between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, even if I have to admit to picking Ronaldo more often. I loved him when I was younger."

Back in 2017, ahead of PSG's clash against Real Madrid, Mbappe was questioned about going up against Cristiano Ronaldo. He told Marca:

"Yes, of course. He is a hero from my childhood and it was amazing to meet him when I visited Valdebebas. But I am a competitor and a person who is very competitive and all I want to do is win, win, win. So it doesn't really matter who is in front of us, we want to win. I admired him when I was younger, but that ended. Now I go to the Bernabeu to play and to win."

He continued:

"You learn from them, of course. From someone who has won five Ballon d'Ors you can learn a lot. He's a great player, but I have those here too."

Kylian Mbappe is widely believed to be the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The PSG forward looks set to win multiple Ballon d'Ors in the future and could even surpass his idols given that he is currently only 22 years old.

Kylian Mbappe would pick Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over himself

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have a legendary rivalry

Kylian Mbappe has a lot of respect for both superstars. He once said that he would pick Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over himself if he had a choice to play with one of them.

The Frenchman explained:

"If I had a choice between Messi and Ronaldo to play with me, I would sit on the bench and play both of them to be sure we would win."