Kylian Mbappe overtakes Lionel Messi in 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race after scoring 7th goal in Qatar

Kylian Mbappe has now overtaken Lionel Messi in the race for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, scoring a hat-trick for France in the final today (December 13). The Blues were chasing the match after Argentina scored two goals in the first half, with Messi scoring from the penalty spot.

However, Mbappe was on hand to bring his countrymen back into the game with a brace in quick succession. The French forward led his team into extra time and scored yet another goal to complete his hat trick.

Prior to the Frenchman's brace, the Argentine ace was leading the Golden Boot race with his 23rd-minute penalty strike in the FIFA World Cup final. With goals scored against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, and Croatia, the playmaker racked up six goals with the effort against France.

Mbappe has racked up two braces so far in the FIFA World Cup, with goals against Australia, Denmark, and Poland. Those five goals put him on par with Messi. However, the French forward shone on the biggest stage in the tournament, adding an extra three against Argentina in the final.

France and Argentina entered extra-time, with the scores level at 2-2, with both Messi and Mbappe on the scoresheet. The Golden Boot race was hardly over, as the two sharpshooters simply continued scoring.

The former Barcelona man secured a brace against France and it was enough for him to guide Argentina to the World Cup trophy.

Mbappe, on the other hand, is the only other player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966. While Hurst won the World Cup after his brilliant display with England, Mbappe could not repeat the same feat.

However, his eight goals will be enough to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, which the Frenchman rightly deserves.

Penalties see Lionel Messi secure his first-ever FIFA World Cup, as Kylian Mbappe and France falter

Penalties were required to separate Argentina and France, as both sides provided the most remarkable finish to the final of the World Cup. A brace from Messi and a hat-trick from Mbappe were not enough, as the game went to extra time and penalties.

Misses from Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni were enough to see the Blues stumble to defeat as La Albiceleste scored all their penalty efforts. Emiliano Martinez notably saved Coman's penalty to put the French on the backburner almost immediately.

Gonzalo Montiel was the man to take the final penalty and secure the win for Argentina, and he sent Hugo Lloris the wrong way to make it happen.

