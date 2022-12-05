Kylian Mbappe surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and equals Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup record in France's 3-1 win against Poland 

France's Kylian Mbappe surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup tally and equaled Lionel Messi during his team's 3-1 win against Poland.

Olivier Giroud gave Les Bleus the lead with Mbappe providing the assist. The creator turned provider as he slammed home from inside the penalty area during the second half of the game. Wojciech Szczesny could do nothing to stop the shot from going in at his near post.

Mbappe scored another goal in injury time. This time, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar managed to better his previous effort, curling home past Szczesny at the far post.

The second goal marked Mbappe's ninth in the FIFA World Cup across two editions. He has now scored more than Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has played in five editions of the tournament since 2006. He is the only man to score in all of them. However, the Portuguese legend's tally is only eight, one less than Mbappe's.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, scored his ninth World Cup goal when he netted against Australia to open the scoring for the Albicelestes.

Messi is 35 years old, and Ronaldo is 37. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, is only 23. Hence, it looks unlikely that the legends will be able to stay ahead of the French phenomenon for too long.

Mbappe will have Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 in sight, the most goals scored by a player in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe was the provider when Giroud scored to become France's all-time top goalscorer. The former Arsenal striker has now scored 52 goals for Les Bleus, one more than Theirry Henry.

Mbappe already has 33 goals to his name for the national team. Hence, Giroud's tally is something that the magnificent forward might be looking to get past in the near future.

Kylian Mbappe and France might cross swords with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

France and Kylian Mbappe are already through to the quarter-finals and will play the winner of England vs. Senegal next. If they win the last-eight clash, they might face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal if the 2016 European champions win their next two games.

Les Bleus, however, won't face Lionel Messi's Argentina unless they both advance to the finals. They can face each other in a potential third-place match as well.

