Kyoto Sanga vs Albirex Niigata Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Kyoto Sanga will host Albirex Niigata at the Sanga Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Japanese J1 League campaign. The hosts are in fine form and will look to continue in like fashion against a struggling side.

Kyoto enjoyed an easy 3-1 win over Gamba Osaka last time out to move into fourth place in the league table and rejoin the title race in the second half of the season. Sanga, who have lost only one of their last seven league outings, have been the surprise performers of the season so far and are only three points off the top of the table with 11 wins and five draws after 22 league games.

Albirex, on the other hand, have been perhaps unsurprisingly poor this campaign and now sit in second-to-last place, having only won four of their 22 league games this term. The visitors endured an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing from Machida Zelvia last time out to mark their third consecutive league defeat and will need to pick up points in the coming weeks to stand a chance of survival.

Kyoto Sanga vs Albirex Niigata Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met in 22 previous editions going into this weekend's meeting. Kyoto have won seven of those meetings, seven have ended in draws and Albirex have won the remaining eight.

Sanga have only won three of the last 10 editions of this fixture and have failed to get on the scoresheet in three of the last five.

Niigata have scored an impressive 13 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture and only failed to register a goal in one of those games.

The hosts have the best offensive record in the league with 36 goals scored this season.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Japanese top flight, having conceded 37 goals in just 22 games.

Kyoto Sanga vs Albirex Niigata Prediction

Sanga are strong favorites going into the weekend and should cruise to an easy victory thanks to their solid home record and remarkable offensive strength.

Albi will have their work cut out this weekend and will need to put up a rare solid performance to come away with anything.

Prediction: Kyoto Sanga 3-0 Albirex Niigata

Kyoto Sanga vs Albirex Niigata Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kyoto Sanga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six games)

