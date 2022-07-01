Kyoto Sanga vs Consadole Sapporo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J League campaign continues this weekend and will see Kyoto Sanga host Consadole Sapporo at the Sanga Stadium on Saturday.

Kyoto Sanga have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled for form over the past two months. They were beaten 1-0 on home turf by Shonan Bellmare in their last game, conceding a late goal after a largely underwhelming performance.

The Sanga sit 13th in the league table with 20 points from 18 games. They will be looking to pick up maximum points this weekend to get their campaign back on track.

Consadole Sapporo have also struggled with results of late but returned to winning ways last time out, beating Gamba Osaka 1-0. Yoshiaki Komai scored the sole goal of the game with a second-half header to clinch all three points for the Consa.

The visitors sit ninth in the league standings with 20 points from 18 games. They will be looking to kick on from their latest result and pick up back-to-back wins this Saturday.

Kyoto Sanga vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between Kyoto Sanga and Consadole Sapporo. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won four times. There have been two draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which the Consa won 1-0.

Kyoto Sanga Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Consadole Sapporo Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Kyoto Sanga vs Consadole Sapporo Team News

Kyoto Sanga

The hosts remain without the services of Naoto Misawa and Quenten Martinus as the duo are both injured.

Injured: Naoto Misawa, Quenten Martinus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Consadole Sapporo

Head coach Mihailo Petrovic will be unable to call on the services of Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Tomoki Takamine and Lucas Fernandes this weekend as the trio are injured. Milan Tucic has been out of action for over a month and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Tomoki Takamine, Lucas Fernandes

Doubtful: Milan Tucic

Suspended: None

Kyoto Sanga vs Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI

Kyoto Sanga Predicted XI (4-3-3): Naoto Kamifukumoto; Takuya Ogiwara, Shogo Asada, Hisashi Appiah, Takahiro Iida; Rikito Inoue, Daiki Kaneko, Kosuke Taketomi; Daigo Araki, Yuta Toyokawa, Peter Utaka

Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Takanori Sugeno; Shunta Tanaka, Akito Fukumori, Daihachi Okamura; Takuro Kaneko, Takuma Arano, Yoshiaki Komai, Daiki Suga; Ryota Aoki, Gabriel Xavier; Shinzo Koroki

Kyoto Sanga vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction

Kyoto Sanga have lost four of their last five games across all competitions, failing to score any goals in three of those games. They have won just three of their nine home league games this season and could struggle here.

Consadole Sapporo's latest result ended a three-game winless run across all competitions but marked just their second victory in their last eight games. Neither team are in great form at the moment and could play out a draw here.

Prediction: Kyoto Sanga 1-1 Consadole Sapporo

