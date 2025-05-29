Kyoto Sanga vs FC Tokyo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025

Kyoto Sanga will host FC Tokyo at the Sanga Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 J1 League campaign. The hosts will hope to get a result and build on their commendable first half of the season.

Kyoto Sanga have been one of the surprise performers of the season, sitting in fourth place in the league table, only six points behind league leaders Kashima Antlers. The hosts went down to 10 men and were punished for it by a late winner in their 1-0 away loss against Tokyo Verdy last time out but will look to pick up a 10th league win this weekend and continue their suprise title challenge.

Tokyo, on the other hand, have been disappointing and are currently only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference, having won just five of 17 games played so far. The Gas Men were completely outmatched, suffering a deflating 3-0 home defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their last league game and will be desperate to return to winning ways this weekend to avoid ending the matchday in the drop zone.

Kyoto Sanga vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met on 26 previous editions going into this weekend's meeting. Kyoto have won six of those meetings, five have ended in draws and Tokyo have won the remaining 15.

Sanga have won only two of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Tokyo have an outstanding goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture, having scored 25 goals across the last 10 meetings with Sanga.

The hosts have the third-best offensive record in the league with 27 goals scored in 19 league games played.

The visitors have the third-worst defensive record in the Japanese top flight this season, with 23 goals conceded in just 17 games.

Kyoto Sanga vs FC Tokyo Prediction

Sanga are slight favorites going into the weekend thanks to their much better form, but will need to be at their best to get all three points.

Tokyo will rely mostly on their dominant record in recent editions of this fixture but will need to improve on their recent form to get anything from the game.

Prediction: Kyoto Sanga 2-1 FC Tokyo

Kyoto Sanga vs FC Tokyo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kyoto Sanga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Eight of the hosts’ last 10 games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

