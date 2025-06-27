Kyoto Sanga vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2025

The action continues in the J1 League as Kyoto Sanga and Gamba Osaka go head-to-head at the Sanga Stadium on Saturday. Dani Poyatos’ men will head into the weekend looking to get one over hosts Kyoto Sanga, having failed to win the last four league clashes between the sides since April 2023.

Ad

Kyoto Sagna turned in a resilient team display last Saturday when they fought back from behind on three occasions to salvage a 3-3 draw against Kashiwa Reysol at the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium.

Before that, Kwi-jae Cho’s men snapped their two-game losing streak on May 31 when they edged out Tokyo FC 1-0 on home turf, two weeks before claiming a 1-0 win over Nara Club in the Emperor’s Cup second round.

Ad

Trending

Kyoto Sanga have picked up 35 points from their 21 J1 League matches so far to sit sixth in the standings, one point behind the AFC Champions League playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Takashi Usami and Takeru Kishimoto found the back of the net to hand Gamba Osaka a 2-0 victory over Tokyo FC last time out.

This came after their 2-1 victory over Veertien Mie in the Emperor's Cup on June 18, a result which saw their six-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

Ad

Gamba Osaka have picked up 28 points from their 21 league matches so far to sit 11th in the standings but could move level with ninth-placed Machida Zelvia with a win this weekend.

Kyoto Sanga vs Gamba Osaka Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Gamba Osaka boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Kyoto Sanga have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Gamba Osaka are unbeaten in their most recent four league matches against Poyatos’ men, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in April 2023.

Kyoto Sanga are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games in J1 League, claiming four wins and two draws since late March.

Gamba Osaka have failed to win six of their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing three and picking upthree draws since April 20.

Ad

Kyoto Sanga vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Kyoto Sanga and Gamba Osaka have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be looking to keep that momentum going this weekend. That said, we predict both sides to cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Kyoto Sanga 1-1 Gamba Osaka

Kyoto Sanga vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in their last five clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More