Kyoto Sanga vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2025

The action continues in the J1 League as Kyoto Sanga and Gamba Osaka go head-to-head at the Sanga Stadium on Saturday. Dani Poyatos’ men will head into the weekend looking to get one over hosts Kyoto Sanga, having failed to win the last four league clashes between the sides since April 2023.
Kyoto Sagna turned in a resilient team display last Saturday when they fought back from behind on three occasions to salvage a 3-3 draw against Kashiwa Reysol at the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium.
Before that, Kwi-jae Cho’s men snapped their two-game losing streak on May 31 when they edged out Tokyo FC 1-0 on home turf, two weeks before claiming a 1-0 win over Nara Club in the Emperor’s Cup second round.
Kyoto Sanga have picked up 35 points from their 21 J1 League matches so far to sit sixth in the standings, one point behind the AFC Champions League playoff spot.
Meanwhile, Takashi Usami and Takeru Kishimoto found the back of the net to hand Gamba Osaka a 2-0 victory over Tokyo FC last time out.
This came after their 2-1 victory over Veertien Mie in the Emperor's Cup on June 18, a result which saw their six-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.
Gamba Osaka have picked up 28 points from their 21 league matches so far to sit 11th in the standings but could move level with ninth-placed Machida Zelvia with a win this weekend.
Kyoto Sanga vs Gamba Osaka Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 10 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Gamba Osaka boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Kyoto Sanga have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.
- Gamba Osaka are unbeaten in their most recent four league matches against Poyatos’ men, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in April 2023.
- Kyoto Sanga are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games in J1 League, claiming four wins and two draws since late March.
- Gamba Osaka have failed to win six of their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing three and picking upthree draws since April 20.
Kyoto Sanga vs Gamba Osaka Prediction
Kyoto Sanga and Gamba Osaka have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be looking to keep that momentum going this weekend. That said, we predict both sides to cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Kyoto Sanga 1-1 Gamba Osaka
Kyoto Sanga vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in their last five clashes)