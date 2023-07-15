Kyoto Sanga vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16, 2023

Kyoto Sanga entertain Nagoya Grampus at the Sanga Stadium by Kyocera in the J League on Sunday (July 16).

The hosts are winless in two league games. In their previous outing, Kyoto fell to a 1-0 loss at Gamba Osaka last week. They failed to score for the second straight game and dropped to 15th in the standings.

Nagoya, meanwhile, held league leaders Yokohama F. Marinos to a 2-2 draw last time around. Strikers Kensuke Nagai and Kasper Junker scored either side of half-time.

The visitors played a 1-1 draw in the Emperor's Cup third round on Wednesday before winning the shootout 5-4.

Kyoto Sanga vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 38 times across competitions since 1995. Nagoya lead Kyoto 21-9.

Kyoto are winless in five meetings against Nagoya and suffered a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in February.

Nine of their last 11 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Nagoya are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 meetings against Kyoto across competitions.

Kyoto have lost six of their last seven games at home across competitions.

All three of Nagoya's defeats in the J League this season have come on their travels, without scoring.

Exactly half of Kyoto's wins (3) and defeats (6) have come at home in the J League this term.

Kyoto Sanga vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Kyoto have struggled at home this season, with four wins from 13 games and losing nine. They're winless in five meetings against Nagoya but have fared slightly better at home, with two wins from four games and one defeat.

Nagoya, meanhwil,e have been in good touch recently, with one defeat in nine games across competitions, winning seven. While they have lost twice in their last three away games, considering their solid record against Kyoto, Nagoya should record a narrow win.

Prediction: Kyoto 1-2 Nagoya

Kyoto Sanga vs Nagoya Grampus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nagoya to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kasper Junker to score or assist any time - Yes