Kyoto Sanga vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Kyoto Sanga will resume their J1 League campaign as they welcome fourth-placed Sanfrecce Hiroshima to the Sanga Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides have endured identical results in their last five games across all competitions, with two wins, two losses and a draw to their names.

Both Kyoto Sanga and Sanfrecce Hiroshima progressed to the quarter-finals of the Emperor's Cup as they secured wins in their fourth round fixture in midweek. Kyoto defeated Tochigi SC 2-1 while Sanfrecce recorded a 1-0 win over Gunma.

Kyoto suffered a 1-0 defeat against Avispa Fukuoka in their previous league outing while Sanfrecce were held to a 1-1 draw against Shonan Bellmare last Sunday.

J.LEAGUE Official EN @J_League_En 🤩 🗓 It's a packed matchweek ahead! Which game are you looking forward to the most?! 🗓 It's a packed matchweek ahead! Which game are you looking forward to the most?! 🇯🇵⚽️🤩 https://t.co/TyK6ZxNUND

Kyoto Sanga vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 26 times across all competitions and this will be just their second meeting since 2010. The visitors are on a four-game winning streak against their eastern rivals.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have the upper hand in this fixture with 17 wins to their name, while the hosts have seven wins to their name, with six of them coming in home fixtures. The spoils have been shared just three times between the two sides.

Kyoto Sanga form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Sanfrecce Hiroshima form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Kyoto Sanga vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Team News

Kyoto Sanga

Naoto Misawa is a long-term absentee with a leg injury and is the only absentee for the game as Holneiker Mendes returns from a one-match suspension.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Japanese side Kyoto Sanga with a brilliant press beating team goal Japanese side Kyoto Sanga with a brilliant press beating team goal 😍 https://t.co/NOOyID2Q2d

Injured: Naoto Misawa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

There are no fresh injuries for Viola as Ezequiel, Shun Ayukawa and Douglas Vieira continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Injured: Ezequiel, Shun Ayukawa, Douglas Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kyoto Sanga vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Predicted XIs

Kyoto Sanga (4-3-3): Naoto Kamifukumoto (GK); Kosuke Shirai, Hisashi Appiah, Shogo Asada, Takuya Ogiwara; Kosuke Taketomi, Sota Kawasaki, Shohei Takeda; Fuki Yamada, Temma Matsuda, Peter Utaka

Sanfrecce Hiroshima (3-4-2-1): Keisuke Osako (GK); Yuki Nogami, Sho Sasaki, Yuta Imazu; Shunki Higashi, Tomoya Fujii, Toshihiro Aoyama, Kosei Shibasaki; Júnior Santos, Gakuto Notsuda; Nassim Ben Khalifa

Kyoto Sanga vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Kyoto Sanga have a decent home record this season and four of their six wins in the league have come at home. Sanfrecce have a poor away record with just two of their nine wins in the league this season coming on their travels.

Given the recent history between the two sides and their current form, a draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Kyoto Sanga 1-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far