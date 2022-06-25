Kyoto Sanga vs Shonan Bellmare prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Kyoto Sanga host Shonan Bellmare at the Sanga Stadium in the J1 League on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Kyoto Sanga are currently 9th in the league, 13 points behind the top 3. Kwi-jea Cho's side have been in poor form of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Shonan Bellmare on Sunday.

Shonan Bellmare, on the other hand, are currently 17th in the league, one point away from safety. Satoshi Yamaguchi's side have struggled this season, having only won four of their 17 league games so far. They will hope to kickstart their season with a win against Kyoto Sanga on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Kyoto Sanga vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head

Shonan Bellmare have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Kyoto Sanga, having won two of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture back in March. Shuto Machino canceled out Peter Utaka's opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Kyoto Sanga Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Shonan Bellmare Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Kyoto Sanga vs Shonan Bellmare Team News

Kyoto Sanga

Kyoto Sanga have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Shimizu S-Pulse last time out. Naoto Misawa is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Naoto Misawa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shonan Bellmare

Ryota Nagaki will miss the game due to suspension. Apart from that, Shonan Bellmare came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss against Jubili Iwata last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ryota Nagaki

Kyoto Sanga vs Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI

Kyoto Sanga Predicted XI (4-3-3): Naoto Kamifukumoto; Takuya Ogiwara, Shogo Asada, Kazuma Nagai, Takahiro Iida; Rikito Inoue, Sota Kawasaki, Daiki Kaneko; Daigo Araki, Yuta Toyokawa, Peter Utaka

Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kosei Tani; Daiki Sugioka, Kazuki Oiwa, Koki Tachi; Ryo Takahashi, Akimi Barada, Satoshi Tanaka, Masaki Ikeda, Hirozaku Ishihara; Shuto Machino, Yusuke Segawa

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Kyoto Sanga vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

Despite both sides being in similar form recently, Kyoto Sanga should have enough quality to get past a poor Shonan Bellmare side on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Kyoto Sanga coming away with a win.

Prediction: Kyoto Sanga 1-0 Shonan Bellmare

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far