Kyoto Sanga vs Yokohama FC Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Kyoto Sanga host Yokohama FC at the Sanga Stadium on Saturday (June 24) in the J1 League.

The hosts have endured a torrid run of results recently to slip down the standings. Kyoto returned to winning ways in the league last time out with a 3-1 win over newly promoted Albirex Niigata before losing 3-1 to Tokyo in the J League Cup group stage last weekend. Kyoto are 14th in the standings with 16 points.

Yokohama, meanwhile, have not fared much better in the J1 League despite positive results in the domestic cup. They held Urawa Red Diamonds to a goalless draw in their last league outing, profiting from the profligacy of their opponents.

The visitors are 16th in the points table with just 13 points from 17 games. They are just one point above last-placed Kashiwa Reysol and will be desperate to widen that gap.

Kyoto Sanga vs Yokohama FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two teams. Both sides have won eight games apiece.

Kyoto have won their last three games in the fixture after failing to win the previous five.

Yokohama are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

The visitors are the lowest-scoring side in the top flight, scoring 13 times.

Sanga have picked up just six points at home in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the league.

The Fulie have picked up just five points on the road. Only Avispa Fukuoka (3) have picked up fewer.

Kyoto Sanga vs Yokohama FC Prediction

Sanga have lost four of their last five games across competitions and have won just one league game since April. They have lost their last six home games, and the trend could continue.

Yokohama, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in three. They have struggled on the road recently but could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Kyoto 2-2 Yokohama

Kyoto Sanga vs Yokohama FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six matchups.)

