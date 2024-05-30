Kyoto vs Cerezo Osaka preview, prediction, team news and more | J1 League 2024 

Kyoto and Cerezo Osaka battle for three points in a J1 League matchday 17 fixture on Saturday (June 1). The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Nagoya Grampus.

They took the lead through Yuta Tokokawa, but Keiya Shiihashi drew the game level with 15 minutes left. Cerezo, meanwhile, shared the spoils at home to Sanfrecce Hiroshima by the same scoreline in their last outing. Hayato Araki and Ryuya Nishio scored second-half goals to ensure that the two sides cancelled each other out.

The draw left the Cherry Blossoms in seventh spot in the points table, having garnered 24 points from 16 games. Kyoto, meanwhile, remain at the foot of the standings with just 10 points.

Trending

Kyoto vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head

Cerezo have 19 wins from their last 37 head-to-head games with Kyoto, who have been victorious 10 times. Their most recent clash in November 2023 saw Kyoto claim a 1-0 away win.

Kyoto form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Kyoto vs Cerezo Osaka Team News

Kyoto

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Cerezo Osaka

Ryosuke Shindo and Kyohei Noborizato are sidelined with hamstring injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Ryosuke Shindo, Kyohei Noborizato

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kyoto vs Cerezo Osaka Predicted XIs

Kyoto (3-4-2-1): Sung-Yun Gu (GK); Shogo Asada, Yoshinori Suzuki, Keita Matsuda; Kyo Sato, Daiki Kaneko, Sota Kawasaki, Shinnosuke Fukuda; Taichi Hara, Yuta Tokokawa; Ryogo Kamasaki

Cerezo Osaka (4-3-3): Jin-Hyeon Kim (GK); Kakeru Funaki, Koji Toriumi, Ryuya Nishio, Hayato Okuda; Shunta Tanaka, Hiroaki Okuno, Masaya Shibayama; Hirotaka Tameda, Hiroto Yamada, Jordy Croux

Kyoto vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

Kyoto are the favourites to get relegated, as they are four points away from safety. They are winless in six games, with Sunday's draw ending a five-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, six of Cerezo's last seven away games across competitions have been decided by one-goal margins. The hosts on the day have won just one of the last seven head-to-head games, with the away side winning the last three.

Expect the trend to become with a narrow away win for Cerezo.

Prediction: Kyoto 0-1 Cerezo

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback