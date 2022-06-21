La Fiorita vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st June 2022

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Inter Club d'Escaldes take on La Fiorita on Tuesday. Both teams have improved over the past year and will need to step up in this fixture.

La Fiorita vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Preview

Inter Club d'Escaldes are currently at the top of the Primera Division and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Andorran outfit won the league by a comfortable margin of five points last season and has grown in stature in recent months.

La Fiorita, on the other hand, have carved out a narrow one-point lead at the top of the Campionate Sammarinese di Calcio and have stepped up in recent months. San Marino's reigning champions face an uphill battle in their qualification campaign and have a point to prove this week.

La Fiorita vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

La Fiorita and Inter Club d'Escaldes have never played an official fixture against each other and will need to be wary of their opponents this week.

Both teams have never featured in the UEFA Champions League and will need to work hard to qualify for the competition.

La Fiorita have received a red card in each of their last three matches in all competitions but have managed to secure victory in two of these three games.

Inter Club d'Escaldes have conceded six goals in their last three matches and have a few defensive issues to address ahead of this match.

La Fiorita have conceded 50 goals in their 20 European games and have scored only two goals during this period.

La Fiorita vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Prediction

La Fiorita have a poor record in Europe but have been a fairly dominant force on the domestic front at the moment. The San Marino-based outfit will face a series of formidable tests in the coming weeks and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Inter Club d'Escaldes have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks but have a few amends to make ahead of this game. The away side is the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: La Fiorita 1-3 Inter Club d'Escaldes

La Fiorita vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Club d'Escaldes

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Club d'Escaldes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Casadesus to score - Yes

