LA Galaxy tight-lipped on Ibrahimovic after talk of 'huge' announcement
Curt Onalfo responded to growing speculation linking LA Galaxy with free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
LA Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo refused to dismiss links with former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the free agent promised to make a "huge" announcement regarding his future.
Despite being United's top goalscorer in 2016-17, Ibrahimovic was released by the Premier League giants after suffering a serious knee injury in April.
There has been speculation that United could offer Ibrahimovic a new contract if the 35-year-old proves his fitness as he completes his rehabilitation at Carrington.
And Ibrahimovic's future could be resolved soon after the Swedish star was quoted as telling photographers: "There will be a very big announcement soon, it will be huge."
But whether Ibrahimovic's future includes five-time MLS Cup champions the Galaxy remains to be seen.
Ibrahimovic was linked with the Galaxy before joining United from Paris Saint-Germain last year.
Responding to growing speculation on Thursday, Onalfo told reporters: "Our policy is not to comment on players that are not part of our team."
Asked whether the Galaxy – who have lured David Beckham and Steven Gerrard to StubHub Center in the past – had space for a marquee, Onalfo said: "Absolutely. We always have. The DNA of the Galaxy is to attract world-class players, so we're always looking for one."
Galaxy – home to former England, Chelsea and Arsenal full-back Ashley Cole as well as Giovani dos Santos – are eighth in the Western Conference, two points adrift of the play-off places.