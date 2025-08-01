LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

LA Galaxy will face Cruz Azul at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday in the second round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stage. The home side have struggled for results in their league assignments this season, but picked up a big win in their Leagues Cup opener last time out and are pushing for a spot in the knockout stages.

They thrashed Tijuana 5-2 on Thursday despite recording less than half of their opponents' shot attempts. Goals from four different players handed the Galaxy all three points, including Joseph Paintsil who netted a second-half brace to atone for his missed penalty kick in the first.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, endured a disastrous start to their regional campaign. Facing off against Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field, La Maquina were a bit underwhelming in the first-half which ended goalless but could not have been prepared for what was to come as they almost inexplicably conceded seven times in the second half.

The visitors sit rock bottom in the Liga MX standings and have a huge task ahead of them not just to win but also to salvage their goal difference in their final two group games, if they are to advance to the quarterfinals.

LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams, with Cruz Azul coming out on top in their previous two contests.

The two teams last faced off in the 2019 Leagues Cup with the Machine winning the semifinal clash 2-1.

LA are the second-highest-scoring side in the regional showpiece so far with a goal tally of five.

Cruz Azul have the worst defensive record in the Leagues Cup so far with a goal concession tally of seven.

LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul Prediction

The Galaxy are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last six games. They have won four of their last five home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Cruz Azul will be desperate to put out a response after Thursday's horror show. They have, however, struggled for results on foreign grounds of late and could lose here.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-1 Cruz Azul

LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: LA Galaxy to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last eight matches)

