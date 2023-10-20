LA Galaxy vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

LA Galaxy host Dallas at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday (October 21) in the final round of the MLS regular season.

The hosts have endured a highly underwhelming campaign and will miss out on the playoffs for a third time in four seasons. LA drew 2-2 with Real Salt Lake in their last game, squandering a two-goal lead.

LA are 13th in the Western Conference with 36 points from 33 games.

Dallas, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the MLS this season but remain hopeful of a spot in the playoffs. They drew 1-1 against the Colorado Rapids in their last game.

They went a goal down midway through the first half before Alan Velasco levelled the scores with a brilliant free-kick for his first home league goal since March.

Dallas are eighth in the Western Conference with 43 points and will guarantee at least a playoff qualification spot with a win.

LA Galaxy vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 85 meetings between the two sides, with LA leading 35-34.

Dallas have won their last three games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last five.

LA are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

The Galaxy have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season with a goal, conceding 63 times.

Dallas have conceded 36 goals in the league this season. Only Seattle Sounders (32) and Nashville (31) have conceded fewer.

LA Galaxy vs Dallas Prediction

LA are on a five-game winless streak and have won one of their last nine games. They are, however, unbeaten in nine home league games.

Dallas, meanwhile, are on a run of five draws and have lost one of their last 10 games. They have, however, struggled ' on the road lately and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: LA 2-2 Dallas

LA Galaxy vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)