LA Galaxy vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

LA Galaxy host Dallas at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday (October 21) in the final round of the MLS regular season.
The hosts have endured a highly underwhelming campaign and will miss out on the playoffs for a third time in four seasons. LA drew 2-2 with Real Salt Lake in their last game, squandering a two-goal lead.
LA are 13th in the Western Conference with 36 points from 33 games.
Dallas, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the MLS this season but remain hopeful of a spot in the playoffs. They drew 1-1 against the Colorado Rapids in their last game.
They went a goal down midway through the first half before Alan Velasco levelled the scores with a brilliant free-kick for his first home league goal since March.
Dallas are eighth in the Western Conference with 43 points and will guarantee at least a playoff qualification spot with a win.
LA Galaxy vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 85 meetings between the two sides, with LA leading 35-34.
- Dallas have won their last three games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last five.
- LA are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.
- The Galaxy have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season with a goal, conceding 63 times.
- Dallas have conceded 36 goals in the league this season. Only Seattle Sounders (32) and Nashville (31) have conceded fewer.
LA Galaxy vs Dallas Prediction
LA are on a five-game winless streak and have won one of their last nine games. They are, however, unbeaten in nine home league games.
Dallas, meanwhile, are on a run of five draws and have lost one of their last 10 games. They have, however, struggled ' on the road lately and may have to settle for a point.
Prediction: LA 2-2 Dallas
LA Galaxy vs Dallas Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)