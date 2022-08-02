LA Galaxy vs Guadalajara prediction and betting tips | August 3 | Club Friendlies 2022

LA Galaxy and Guadalajara will go head-to-head in a friendly at the SoFi Stadium on Wednesday.

Guadalajara, who plays in the Mexican Liga MX, are winless in nine outings and will be desperate to end this dry spell.

Galaxy, meanwhile, were sent crashing down to earth on Sunday, falling to a 1-0 defeat to FC Dallas.

Before that, they ended a run of three defeats in the MLS courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Atlanta United on July 25. Galaxy have managed just two wins in their last nine games across competitions, losing six and drawing two.

Guadalajara were denied their first win of the 2022-23 Liga MX campaign, as they were held to a goalless draw by ten-man Pachuca.

They have now picked up five draws and lost one of their opening six games, collecting five points and sitting 14th in the league table. Guadalajara have failed to win their last nine games across competitions, losing three and drawing six.

LA Galaxy vs Guadalajara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who'll both look to begin their rivalry on a winning note and kick off their domestic campaign with a win.

Guadalajara head into Wednesday winless in nine games across competitions, dating back to a 4-1 win over Pumas in May.

Galaxy have lost four of their last five games, conceding nine goals and keeping just one clean sheet.

Guadalajara are unbeaten in eight of their last nine away games across competitions, claiming six draws and two wins.

LA Galaxy vs Guadalajara Prediction

Taking a break from their domestic assignments, both teams will look to pick up a morale-boosting result. An end-to-end contest could ensue, with the spoils getting shared.

Prediction: Galaxy 1-1 Guadalajara.

LA Galaxy vs Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in all but one of Guadalajara’s last eight games).

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of Galaxy’s last five games).

