LA Galaxy vs Herediano Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

LA Galaxy will welcome Herediano to the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 clash. The home side have endured a near woeful start to their season and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the new campaign this week.

They were beaten 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash last week, falling behind midway through the second half as Elias Aguilar scored a brilliant goal to hand the Costa Rican side the advantage heading into the return leg.

Herediano have had disappointing results in the Costa Rican top flight in recent games but will put all that behind them as they look to pick up a memorable victory on the continental stage. El Team did was what required of them last week as they defended home soil and only need to avoid defeat on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Galaxy, meanwhile, have been underwhelming since pre-season with star midfielder Riqui Puig out of action for the foreseeable future. They will now need to put out a much better showing than they have all season to overturn their first-leg result this week.

LA Galaxy vs Herediano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the fourth meeting between LA Galaxy and Herediano. Both sides have won a game apiece in their previous three matchups, with their final contest ending in a goalless draw.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five competitive outings.

El Team are the highest-scoring side in the Primera Division this season with a goal tally of 21.

LA Galaxy have one CONCACAF Champions Cup to their name, lifting the continental title back in 2000. Herediano, meanwhile, have never won the tournament, with their best-ever finish coming back in the 2014-15 campaign when they made it to the semifinals.

LA Galaxy vs Herediano Prediction

LA are on a four-game losing streak and have scored just one goal all season. Despite their struggles, Greg Vanney's men remain comfortable favorites heading into the midweek clash and will be targeting a favorable result which could help kick-start their season.

Herediano's latest result marked their first defeat of the year and they will be looking to bounce back here. They picked up a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake in their last trip to the USA but could see defeat against a desperate Galaxy side this week.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 3-1 Herediano

LA Galaxy vs Herediano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galaxy to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of LA's last nine home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

