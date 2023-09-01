LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

LA Galaxy lock horns with Houston Dynamo at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, as both sides look to continue their winning run.

After seeing their seven-game unbeaten run in the top-flight ended by a 4-2 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps, LA Galaxy have won their next two matches to return to form.

Greg Vanney's side beat Chicago Fire 3-0 at home followed by a 3-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes. Nonetheless, the Galaxy remain second from bottom in the Western Conference table with 28 points from 24 games.

On the other hand, Houston Dynamo come into the weekend's clash on the back of three straight wins in the league, having failed to win their previous five.

El Naranja returned to winning ways with a 5-0 demolition of Portland Timbers, followed by a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Real Salt Lake and then a 2-0 defeat of Columbus Crew.

This upturn in form has seen them climb up to fourth in the same table with 38 points from 26 games.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 previous clashes between the sides, with LA Galaxy winning 16 times over Houston Dynamo and losing on 14 occasions.

The last four clashes between the sides have seen LA Galaxy and Houston win twice each, scoring three goals each time.

LA Galaxy haven't beaten Houston Dynamo at home since April 2019 (2-1).

Having failed to score in their last home game against Houston, LA Galaxy could see consecutive scoreless games against the side for the first time.

Houston Dynamo have won their last three MLS games, scoring 10 goals and conceding none.

LA Galaxy have won their last three MLS games at home and remain unbeaten in their last four.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo have both been on a good run lately, picking up some big wins. As the sides will be eager to continue that run, we expect a hotly contested affair; one that could end in a draw with a handful of goals at both ends.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-2 Houston Dynamo

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes