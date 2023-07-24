LA Galaxy vs Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2023

Los Angeles Galaxy will welcome Leon to the Dignity Health Sports Park in the group stage of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday.

The hosts will get their campaign underway on Tuesday while Leon played Vancouver Whitecaps in their campaign opener last week. The two teams met at the BC Place on Friday, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw in regular time. Leon came out on top in the penalty shootout, winning it 16-15.

LA Galaxy played the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS last Sunday, suffering a 4-2 away defeat. It was their first defeat in all competitions after six games. They have been invited to the Leagues Cup for the third time, having played in the inaugural edition in 2019 and the friendly tournament in 2022.

The visitors won the competition in 2021 and are making their first appearances since.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Leon Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Tuesday. The hosts and visitors have experience facing teams from the Liga MX and MLS, respectively.

The hosts have won five of their 14 meetings against Mexican teams, suffering eight defeats and just one game has ended in a draw.

The visitors have also drawn just one of their eight meetings against MLS teams, though they have recorded five wins while suffering just two defeats.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

LA Galaxy have suffered just one defeat in their last six home games in all competitions, recording four wins.

The visitors, meanwhile, have just one win from their last six away games, suffering three defeats in that period.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Leon Prediction

The hosts have been in good goalscoring form recently, with 17 goals from their last nine games. They have conceded 17 goals in that period as well, which is a cause for concern. At home, they have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games and are expected to find the back of the net with ease.

Los Panzas Verdes have endured a slow start to their 2023-24 campaign, with a couple of defeats and a couple of wins from their four games. They suffered a defeat and failed to score in their only away games of the season, so might struggle here.

Nonetheless, considering the hosts' poor form against Mexican teams and Leon's impressive performance in their campaign opener, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-2 Leon

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Iván Moreno to score or assist any time - Yes