LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2023 

LA Galaxy host Minnesota United at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday for a clash in the MLS as they look to return to winning ways.

After winning four times in five games between July and August, LA Galaxy have failed to win their next three.

Consecutive draws against Houston Dynamo and St. Louis were followed by a 4-2 loss at the hands of city rivals, Los Angeles FC last weekend.

This downturn in form has seen them slump to 13th in the Western Conference table with 30 points from 27 games. For context, only Colorado Rapids are ranked lower than them.

On the other hand, Minnesota United saw their seven-game unbeaten run ended by a 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City last weekend.

Gadi Kinda scored the only goal of the game in the 84th minute to break Minnesota's resistence and condemn them to their first loss since 8 July.

With 37 points in the bag from 28 games, the Loons are in eighth position in the table.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 previous clashes between the sides, with LA Galaxy winning on exactly half the occasions and losing to Minnesota United just twice.

After going eight games unbeaten in the fixture, LA Galaxy have lost twice in their last four games to Minnesota.

Minnesota United are four games unbeaten against LA Galaxy.

Minnesota United are unbeaten in their last two away games to LA Galaxy, even winning 3-2 on their last visit; they are aiming for consecutive away wins in the fixture for the first time.

Minnesota United have lost just once from their last eight games, but that came in their most recent outing: a 1-0 loss vs Sporting Kansas City on 16 September 2023.

Minnesota United are winless in their last three MLS games, drawing twice and losing once.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Prediction

Neither side have looked strong in their recent outings. Minnesota will enter the tie with confidence for having turned their fortunes around in the fixture in recent times, but they too come into the match on the back of three winless games like LA.

We expect a dull affair that could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-1 Minnesota United

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes