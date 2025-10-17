LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

LA Galaxy and Minnesota United will trade tackles in the final weekend of regular-season MLS action on Saturday (October 18th). The game will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas at the same venue last time out. They went ahead in the 42nd minute after their visitors were reduced to 10 men following Logan Farrington's 16th-minute dismissal. Elijah Wynder put them ahead in the 42nd minute, while Gabriel Pec scored the match-winner after Anderson Santos had equalized.

Minnesota United, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-0 home win over Sporting Kansas City. Anthony Markanich scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Joaquin Pereyra's 59th-minute goal.

The win left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 58 points from 33 games. LA Galaxy are bottom of the table on 27 points.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Head-to-head and Key Numbers

LA Galaxy have nine wins from 18 head-to-head games. Minnesota United were victorious three times, while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in March 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

Ten of the last 11 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

The last 10 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

LA Galaxy's last eight games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net, with seven games producing over 2.5 goals.

Minnesota United are unbeaten in their last 10 away games across competitions in regulation time (five wins).

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Prediction

LA Galaxy have had a season to forget to this point, and this final game cannot come soon enough. They have alternated between a win and a loss across their last seven home games, but will hope to buck that trend.

Minnesota United have the second-best away record in the Western Conference, having garnered 30 points from 16 games on their travels.

The last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more. We expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-2 Minnesota United

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

