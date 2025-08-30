LA Galaxy vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

LA Galaxy will face off against Orlando City at Dignity Health Sports Park in the Leagues Cup third-place playoff on Sunday. There is still something to take home from the competition in this penultimate encounter.

LA Galaxy vs Orlando City Preview

LA Galaxy’s path to the final was cut short on Thursday by Seattle Sounders, who prevailed in their semi-final clash, 2-0. Argentine winger Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario netted one effort each, with no concrete reaction from LA Galaxy until full-time. There is still something to fight for ahead of the final.

Los Galácticos were among the top favourites for the 2025 Leagues Cup, being the number one representative of Major League Soccer in this edition. They won the MLS Cup last year – their sixth title – and were expected to replicate their brilliance in the Leagues Cup. LA Galaxy currently sit bottom of the MLS overall table on 19 points.

Orlando City were bashed 3-1 in the semi-finals by a Lionel Messi-inspired Inter Miami, who won the Leagues Cup in 2023. The Argentine legend scored twice to book his side a place in the final for the second time. Marco Pasalic scored one goal for Orlando City, but it wasn’t enough to rescue his side, who will now focus on the third-place match.

The Lions are doing better than LA Galaxy in the 2025 MLS, having won 13 matches out of 28, drawing eight and losing seven. They sit fifth in the Eastern Conference table and eighth overall on 47 points. Both teams last met a few days ago (August 30), with the home team, Orlando City, defeating LA Galaxy 2-0.

LA Galaxy vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

LA Galaxy have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Orlando City.

Both teams have met seven times, with LA Galaxy winning thrice and Orlando City four times.

LA Galaxy have scored six goals and conceded 10 in their last five matches.

Orlando City have scored 10 goals and also conceded 10 in their last five matches.

LA Galaxy have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Orlando City have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: LA Galaxy -L-W-W-L-L, Orlando City – L-L-W-W-W.

LA Galaxy vs Orlando City Prediction

LA Galaxy were hoping to revive their MLS campaign with some momentum from the Leagues Cup. But it is not too late, as a win in this game could be a morale booster.

Orlando City produced a woeful performance in the semi-finals, but they remain a good side, notably in MLS. They are expected to show another side in this game.

Orlando City should win comfortably.

Prediction LA Galaxy 1-3 Orlando City

LA Galaxy vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first – Yes

Tip 4: LA Galaxy to score - Yes

