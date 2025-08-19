LA Galaxy vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

LA Galaxy will take on Pachuca at Dignity Health Sports Park in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday. Both teams are set to meet each other for the second time.

LA Galaxy vs Pachuca Preview

LA Galaxy placed third with seven points in the qualification table for MLS teams. They opened their campaign with a 5-2 win over Mexican team Tijuana before a 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul on matchday two. LA Galaxy handed Santos Laguna a 4-0 drubbing on matchday four to seal their place in the quarterfinals.

Los Galácticos won their sixth MLS Cup last season, and are seen as the top favourites for the 2025 Leagues Cup. That also makes them a top target for other teams. However, they have lived up to expectations thus far, and will hope to continue. LA Galaxy are struggling in the 2025 MLS, with just three victories in 26 outings.

Pachuca are second placed with seven points in the qualification table for Liga MX teams. They defeated San Diego FC 3-2 on matchday one before a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC on matchday two. On matchday three, Pachuca humbled Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 to book their place in the last eight of the competition.

Tuzos finished eighth in the regular phase of the Clausura 2025 and qualified for the final phase, but were knocked out in the quarterfinals. After five rounds of matches in the new Liga MX season, Pachuca sit atop the Torneo Apertura table with 12 points. They boast four wins and have lost once.

LA Galaxy vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their only clash so far, which took place in 2007, LA Galaxy prevailed 2-1 over Pachuca.

LA Galaxy have suffered three defeats in their last five matches in all competitions.

LA Galaxy have scored 11 goals and conceded 11 in their last five matches in all competitions.

Pachuca have scored nine goals and conceded seven in their last five matches in all competitions.

LA Galaxy have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches, while Pachuca have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: LA Galaxy – L-L-W-L-W, Pachuca – L-W-W-L-W.

LA Galaxy vs Pachuca Prediction

LA Galaxy have been impressive in this competition despite their dismal campaign in MLS. They could use this to boost their confidence for the rest of the season.

Pachuca are not the best Mexican side in the tournament, but they have fought a good fight and will be aiming to progress to the semifinals.

Pachuca are the favorites based on individuality.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-2 Pachuca

LA Galaxy vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pachuca to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pachuca to score first – Yes

Tip 4: LA Galaxy to score - Yes

