Los Angeles Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged local rivals Los Angeles FC to a crucial 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Union slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have an excellent record against Philadelphia Union and have won eight out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's three victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy have lost only one of their 12 matches against Philadelphia Union in the MLS and are unbeaten in their last seven such games against the Union.

Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in their last six consecutive matches in the regular season and picked up a derby victory against Los Angeles FC last week.

Philadelphia Union suffered defeat by a 2-0 margin against Atlanta United in their previous game in the MLS - their first defeat by multiple goals in the competition since a loss against Inter Miami in March this year.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have managed to overcome their early-season struggles and are in good form at the moment. Riqui Puig has come into his own at the club and will look to make his mark in this match.

Philadelphia Union can pack a punch on their day but do have a few issues to address at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-2 Philadelphia Union

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Riqui Puig to score - Yes

