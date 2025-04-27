LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

LA Galaxy set out in search of their first win of the new MLS campaign when they host Portland Timbers on Sunday. Phil Neville’s men are winless in five visits to the Dignity Health Sports Park in the league.

LA continue to struggle in the new MLS campaign as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Austin FC at the Q2 Stadium last Saturday. Greg Vanney’s men are winless in theiir opening nine league games, losing six, conceding 16 goals and scoring six.

Coming off a superb 2024 campaign where they clinched the play-offs, LA have managed just three points from the first 27 available to be rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Portland were involved in a six-goal thriller against Los Angeles FC last time out, drawing 3-3 at Providence Park. Neville’s men have gone six games without defeat, winning three, since a 3-0 loss to Nashville in March.

Portland have picked up 15 points from nine matches to sit fourth in the West, level on points with fifth-placed Colorado Rapids.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

LA have 15 wins from their last 39 meetings with Portland, losing 14.

LA are unbeaten in five MLS home games against Neville’s men, scoring 13 goals and conceding eight since a 6-3 loss in October 2020.

Portland have won two of their last 11 away matches in the league, losing five, since July 2024.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Considering past meetings between LA and Portland, expect an action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action. Portland have struggled to impose themselves on the road, so Vanney’s men should come away with their first league win of the season.

Prediction: LA 2-1 Portland

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LA to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of their last 19 clashes.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Portland’s last five matches.)

