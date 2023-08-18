LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023 

LA Galaxy host Real Salt Lake at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday (August 20) in the MLS, looking to pick up their sixth win of the season in 26 games.

Having finished fourth in the Western Conference last season, the Galaxy have seen a precipitous decline in form in 2023. With five wins and 22 points from 22 games, Greg Vanney's side are second from bottom in the league.

However, things have improved lately. Their last eight league games has seen just one defeat, but it came in their most recent outing, a 4-2 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps just before the Leagues Cup.

Speaking of the cup, Galaxy went out in the group stage after losing both games. A 1-0 loss to Leon was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake have accrued 15 points more than Galaxy and are third in the Western Conference, four points off leaders St. Louis. However, their last outing ended in a crushing 4-0 loss to LAFC in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 57 clashes between the two sides before, with LA winning 24 times and losing 21.

LA have beaten Salt Lake once in their last five clashes (3-2 in June 2023), having beaten them four times in their previous six meetings.

Their last two meetings have ended 3-2, the first in Galaxy's favour and the second in Salt Lake's.

There has been one draw between them in their last six clashes.

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Salt Lake have had a better season than Galaxy, but their last defeat could be bearing heavy on them. Galaxy could pounce on that and eke out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Galaxy 2-2 Salt Lake

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes