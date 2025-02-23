LA Galaxy vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2025

LA Galaxy host San Diego at the Dignity Health Sports Centre on Sunday for their opening game of the 2025 MLS season. The Los Angeles side are coming off the back of a poor run in the pre-season campaign, winning just once in five games: a narrow 2-1 win over Minnesota.

Having romped to the MLS Cup title after a decade, the Galaxy will have big expectations to shoulder this time around.

Their first real challenge is to win the first game of the regular season, something which they have not managed to achieve since 2022. Back then, Galaxy beat New York City FC 1-0, with the latter being the defending Major League Soccer Cup champions at the time.

Debutants San Diego have been offered a baptism of fire in their first MLS game. Coming in as part of the expansion, the California outfit will look to replicate St. Louis from 2023, when they became the first expansion side to finish in the top half of the Western Conference table.

They even demonstrated their frightening offensive ability with a 6-0 win over New York Red Bulls in their last pre-season game.

LA Galaxy vs San Diego Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This marks the first meeting between the sides.

LA Galaxy have faced a side from San Diego on three occasions before, winning every single time.

The Galaxy have not won their opening game in the regular season of the MLS since 2022.

LA Galaxy vs San Diego Prediction

LA Galaxy are the stronger team on paper, given the experience and quality in their ranks. Even without Riqui Puig, who suffered a torn ACL injury recently, the home side should be able to give San Diego a tough run for their money.

Many of the expansion teams have gotten off to a good start in the MLS lately, but this one could end in a defeat for the California side.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 3-1 San Diego

LA Galaxy vs San Diego Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: LA Galaxy to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

