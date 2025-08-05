LA Galaxy vs Santos Laguna Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025 

LA Galaxy will face Santos Laguna at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday in the final round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. The home side, who have had mixed performances in their Leagues Cup campaign so far, sit fifth in the MLS table with four points from an obtainable six and must not only win big this week but also rely on results elsewhere to advance to the knockout stages.
They comfortably beat Tijuana 5-2 in their group opener last week, but had a more difficult time in game two as they drew 1-1 with Cruz Azul before going on to lose the contest on penalties.
Santos Laguna, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 by Colorado Rapids in their opening game, squandering a one-goal lead in the process. They then lost to Seattle Sounders by the same scoreline last time out, finding themselves two goals down before substitute Cristian Dajome pulled one back for the Mexican side at the death.
The visitors sit 16th in the Liga MX table with zero points. They have been eliminated from the regional showpiece but will hope to get some points on the board this week.
LA Galaxy vs Santos Laguna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between LA and Santos.
- The two teams last faced off in the 2015-16 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, which saw the Mexican side win the two-legged tie 4-0 on aggregate.
- Galaxy have scored six goals in the Leagues Cup so far. Only Minnesota United (7) and Seattle Sounders (9) have managed more.
- LA are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions and have managed just one in their last nine.
LA Galaxy vs Santos Laguna Prediction
LA have won just one of their last four matches and have work to do this week. They remain favorites for Thursday's game due to their home advantage and will hope to do enough to advance to the quarterfinals.
Guerreros are on a poor four-game losing streak, conceding nine goals in that period. They have been poor on foreign grounds in recent games and could suffer defeat here.
Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-1 Santos Laguna
LA Galaxy vs Santos Laguna Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: LA Galaxy to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last five matches)