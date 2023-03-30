LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

LA Galaxy will play host to Seattle Sounders at Dignity Health Sports Park in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Both teams are experiencing opposing fortunes in their starts to the new season. While the hosts are yet to taste victory and remain rooted to the 27th spot, the visitors are in fourth placed on 10 points. LA Galaxy will enter the clash on the back of three successive draws – two in away fixtures and one at home.

Galaxy are counting on their one game in hand to reduce the deficit. This will be their second home game of the season, with the first ending in a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps. LA Galaxy played out a 3-3 stalemate against Seattle Sounders in their last league contest.

The visitors will take confidence from their last away league fixture heading into this clash. They crushed Sporting KC 4-1 at Children's Mercy Park on March 25, with Jordan Morris registering the season’s first hat trick. It was their first victory on the road this term following their previous loss to Cincinnati.

The Sounders could leap into the top three in the event of a successful trip to Los Angeles. They could also be outstripped by four other teams if they drop points. We expect an enthralling game, with LA Galaxy in search of their first win of the season and Sounders hoping to consolidate their position.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

LA Galaxy have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches against Seattle Sounders.

LA Galaxy have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five clashes at home against Seattle Sounders.

La Galaxy have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five domestic games.

Seattle Sounders have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

La Galaxy have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches, while Seattle Sounders have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The hosts have scored two goals so far through Kelvin Leerdam and Dejan Joveljic. Captain Chicharito and Douglas Costa have been ruled out through injury.

Jordan Morris appears unstoppable. He now boasts seven goals and sits atop the league’s top scorer list.

We expect a stalemate due to the determination of both sides to prevail.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-2 Seattle Sounders

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: LA Galaxy to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Seattle Sounders - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes