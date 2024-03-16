LA Galaxy vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

LA Galaxy host St. Louis at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday in MLS action.

Interestingly, both sides have started the season in an identical fashion - drawing twice on either side of a victory from their opening three games.

Speaking of LA Galaxy, the Los Angeles side drew 1-1 with Inter Miami in their first game, before a 3-1 defeat of San Jose Earthquakes. On matchday three, Greg Vanney's side fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Nashville.

With five points from their opening three top-flight matches, Galaxy are in third position on the Western Conference table, behind only leaders Portland Timbers and Minnesota United.

St. Louis are right behind them in the standings, and sit a place adrift for having scored a goal less. The Missouri outfit salvaged a late 1-1 stalemate with Real Salt Lake in their opening game before a 2-0 defeat of New York City FC. On matchday three, Bradley Carnell's side were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Austin.

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only two clashes between the sides before, and both ended in stalemate: 1-1 in June 2023 and 2-2 in September 2023.

LA Galaxy have won just two of their last 10 games in Major League Soccer.

St. Louis have not won either of their last two away games in the league.

LA Galaxy striker Dejan Joveljic has scored in all three of their games so far in the 2024 season.

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis Prediction

Given their brief history, it is difficult to predict the outcome of this clash between LA Galaxy and St. Louis. Both sides have begun their campaign in rather identical fashion, which makes it all the more unpredictable.

Nonetheless, neither team will be keen to lose the early momentum they have developed and could opt for a more cautious approach in this match. This might see them play out a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-1 St. Louis

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes