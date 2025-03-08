LA Galaxy vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

LA Galaxy and St. Louis City battle for three points in MLS on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Herediano in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16. Elias Aguilar broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, which helped the Costa Ricans claim a narrow lead ahead of the return leg next week.

Los Galacticos now shift focus to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 2-1 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps. Sam Adekugbe put Vancouver ahead in the third minute, but Gabriel Pec equalised six minutes before the break. Brian White, though, scored Vancouver's winner in the 87th minute.

St. Louis, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at San Diego FC. The stalemate left them in 11th spot in the Western Conference, with two points from as many games, while the Galaxy are second-from-bottom with zero points.

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Three of their last four head-to-head games ended in draws, with St Louis winning once.

That victory came in their most recent meeting in September when they claimed a 2-1 home win.

LA have made a three-game losing start to the season across competitions.

Four of St Louis' last five league games have seen one side fail to score.

Four of the Galaxy's last five games have been decided by one-goal margins.

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis Prediction

The Galaxy have made a poor start to their title defence and also have a one-goal deficit in the continent. Greg Vanney's side will welcome a return to the familiarities of home comfort and will fancy their chances of claiming their first win of the season. They didn't lose a home game en-route winning their sixth MLS Cup title and first in a decade last year.

St. Louis, for their part, have played out goalless draws in both games played so far. Expect the Galaxy to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Galaxy 2-1 St. Louis

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galaxy to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

