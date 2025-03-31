LA Galaxy vs Tigres UANL Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1st 2025

LA Galaxy and Tigres UANL return to action in the CONCACAF Champions Cup when they square off in the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Tuesday. Both sides have enjoyed a solid cup run and a thrilling contest is on the cards at Dignity Health Sports Park as they both look to place one foot in the semis.

Ad

LA Galaxy continue to struggle for results in the 2025 MLS campaign as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Orlando City last Sunday. Greg Vanney’s side have failed to win their six league games so far, losing four and claiming two draws while conceding 12 goals and scoring five.

LA Galaxy now turn their focus to the Champions Cup, where they cruised through the round of 16 thanks to a 4-2 aggregate victory over Costa Rican outfit Herediano.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Tigres UANL were no match for high-flying Club America in their Mexican Liga MX clash on Saturday as they 3-0 defeat at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Before that, Guido Pizarro’s men were on a run of three consecutive victories in the league, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Tigres, who are currently fourth in the Liga MX table, now turn their focus to the Champions Cup, where they edged out Real Esteli in the first round before claiming a 4-2 aggregate victory over MLS side FC Cincinnati in March.

Ad

LA Galaxy vs Tigres UANL Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between LA Galaxy and Tigres, with the Mexican outfit claiming a 3-0 victory in their first meeting in July 2017.

Tigres are unbeaten in five of their last six games across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since the start of March.

LA Galaxy have failed to win seven of their eight matches across all competitions this season, losing five and claiming two draws so far.

Tigres have won just one of their most recent seven away matches while losing four and picking up two draws since the turn of the year.

Ad

LA Galaxy vs Tigres UANL Prediction

While LA Galaxy have endured a stuttering start to the campaign, victory here could serve as a springboard for a turnaround. However, Tigres head into the game as the more in-form side and we fancy them to come out on top at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-2 Tigres UANL

LA Galaxy vs Tigres UANL Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tigres to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of LA Galaxy’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback