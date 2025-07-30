LA Galaxy vs Tijuana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

LA Galaxy will face Tijuana at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The home side have endured a poor Major League Soccer campaign, although they came back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-3 draw with crosstown rivals Los Angeles FC in their most recent game. They will hope they can find solace on the regional stage over the next week.

They locked horns with San Jose Earthquakes in their Leagues Cup opener last season and won 2-1 with Spanish striker Miguel Barry scoring the decisive winner.

Tijuana have had a mixed start to their Liga MX Apertura campaign, registering a win and a loss in their first two games. They then played out a 1-1 draw with Juarez in game three last weekend, profiting from an own goal to take the lead early in the second-half before their opponents leveled the scores late in the contest.

The visitors kicked off their regional campaign last season against Los Angeles FC, suffering a comprehensive 3-0 defeat and will be targeting a positive result this time around.

LA Galaxy vs Tijuana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between the two teams. LA Galaxy have won two of those games, Tijuana have won once with their other two contests ending in draws.

The two clubs last faced off in the 2019 Leagues Cup with the Galaxy winning the quarterfinal clash on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Tijuana's only win over the Galaxy came back in 2014 when they won the second-leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal clash 4-2.

Los Galacticos have the second-worst defensive record in the MLS this season with a goal concession tally of 48.

LA Galaxy vs Tijuana Prediction

LA Galaxy are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last seven matches. They have, however, won three of their last four games at Dignity Health Sports Park and will fancy their chances of a winning start to the Leagues Cup this week.

Los Xolos are also winless in their last two matches and will need to buck up their ideas this week. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams could however, see the Mexican outfit lose this one.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-1 Tijuana

LA Galaxy vs Tijuana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: LA Galaxy

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

