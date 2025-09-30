LA Galaxy vs Toluca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st

The Dignity Health Sports Park plays host to the 2025 Campeones Cup as LA Galaxy and Toluca go head-to-head for the annual title on Wednesday. Formed in 2018, the Campeones Cup sees the reigning MLS Cup winner and Mexican Liga MX champion battle for silverware and bragging rights.

Ad

LA Galaxy returned to winning ways in style as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City at the Dignity Health Sports Park in MLS on Sunday.

This was a much-needed result for Los Galacticos, who had managed just two points from the three league matches while claiming just one win in eight games since July 17.

While it has been an underwhelming season for LA Galaxy, who currently sit rock-bottom in the MLS’ Western Conference table, they enjoyed a sensational outing in 2024, where they clinched the MLS Cup title courtesy of a 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls in the final to book a first appearance in the Campeones Cup.

Ad

Trending

Over in Mexico, Toluca maintained their fine run of results on Sunday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Mazatlan in their Liga MX clash at the Estadio Nemesio Diez.

Antonio Mohamed’s men have won five games on the trot, scoring 18 goals and conceding five since August’s 1-0 defeat against Cruz Azul, a result which has seen them surge to the top of the Liga MX standings.

Like LA Galaxy, Toluca are making their first appearance in the Campeones Cup after clinching the Mexican Liga MX Clausura title last season and claiming a 3-1 victory over Club America in the Campeon de Campeones final in July.

Ad

LA Galaxy vs Toluca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between LA Galaxy and Toluca, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Toluca are unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 games in all competitions, claiming nine wins and one draw since late July.

LA Galaxy have lost just two of their last eight matches across all competitions while claiming four wins and two draws since August 21.

Toluca are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight away matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws since mid-May.

Ad

LA Galaxy vs Toluca Prediction

With both silverware and bragging rights on the line, we expect LA Galaxy and Toluca to take the game to each other at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Mexicans head into the midweek clash as the more in-form side, and we are tipping them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-3 Toluca

LA Galaxy vs Toluca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toluca to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Toluca’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the Liga MX side’s last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More