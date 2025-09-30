LA Galaxy vs Toluca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st

The Dignity Health Sports Park plays host to the 2025 Campeones Cup as LA Galaxy and Toluca go head-to-head for the annual title on Wednesday. Formed in 2018, the Campeones Cup sees the reigning MLS Cup winner and Mexican Liga MX champion battle for silverware and bragging rights.
LA Galaxy returned to winning ways in style as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City at the Dignity Health Sports Park in MLS on Sunday.
This was a much-needed result for Los Galacticos, who had managed just two points from the three league matches while claiming just one win in eight games since July 17.
While it has been an underwhelming season for LA Galaxy, who currently sit rock-bottom in the MLS’ Western Conference table, they enjoyed a sensational outing in 2024, where they clinched the MLS Cup title courtesy of a 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls in the final to book a first appearance in the Campeones Cup.
Over in Mexico, Toluca maintained their fine run of results on Sunday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Mazatlan in their Liga MX clash at the Estadio Nemesio Diez.
Antonio Mohamed’s men have won five games on the trot, scoring 18 goals and conceding five since August’s 1-0 defeat against Cruz Azul, a result which has seen them surge to the top of the Liga MX standings.
Like LA Galaxy, Toluca are making their first appearance in the Campeones Cup after clinching the Mexican Liga MX Clausura title last season and claiming a 3-1 victory over Club America in the Campeon de Campeones final in July.
LA Galaxy vs Toluca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between LA Galaxy and Toluca, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.
- Toluca are unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 games in all competitions, claiming nine wins and one draw since late July.
- LA Galaxy have lost just two of their last eight matches across all competitions while claiming four wins and two draws since August 21.
- Toluca are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight away matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws since mid-May.
LA Galaxy vs Toluca Prediction
With both silverware and bragging rights on the line, we expect LA Galaxy and Toluca to take the game to each other at the Dignity Health Sports Park.
The Mexicans head into the midweek clash as the more in-form side, and we are tipping them to come away with the desired result.
Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-3 Toluca
LA Galaxy vs Toluca Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Toluca to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Toluca’s last five games)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the Liga MX side’s last five matches)