LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th March 2023

LA Galaxy will play host to Vancouver Whitecaps at Dignity Health Sports Park in Major League Soccer action on Sunday.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Both teams are yet to taste victory in the new campaign, with the hosts having one game in hand. LA Galaxy lost their season opener against Dallas 3-1 before holding Sporting KC to a goalless draw. The two meetings happened on the road, with LA Galaxy set to play their first home game of the season.

Galaxy are the most successful team in the league thanks to five MLS Cup titles and four Supporters' Shields. However, they have endured a trophy drought since 2014, finishing ninth overall last season and crashing out in the semifinals of the playoffs. They lost to Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 when the sides last met.

The visitors lost their first two matches against Real Salt Lake 2-1 at home and against SJ Earthquakes 2-1 in an away fixture. However, Vancouver Whitecaps were able to stop the bleeding in their third outing, which ended in a 1-1 draw against Dallas. The Canadian side suffered a 5-2 setback in their last visit to LA Galaxy.

Blue-and-White are also participating in the CONCACAF Champions League. They qualified for the tournament as the Canadian Championship champions and have progressed to the quarterfinals after outshining Honduran side Real España 7-3 on aggregate. They will lock horns with another MLS side, Los Angeles FC, next month.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

LA Galaxy have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Vancouver Whitecaps.

LA Galaxy have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches against Vancouver Whitecaps at home.

LA Galaxy have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

LA Galaxy have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps have secured one win, one draw and three losses in their most recent five games.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Chicharito and Douglas Costa have been sidelined with injuries. Dejan Joveljic, who has scored the hosts’ only goal of the season, will be eying his second.

Coach Vanni Sartini says he aims to extend their continental form to the MLS.

We expect LA Galaxy to win in large part due to home advantage.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – LA Galaxy

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: LA Galaxy to score first – Yes

Tip 4: A Vancouver Whitecaps - Yes

