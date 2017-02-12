La Liga 2016/17: Barcelona allowed to sign a player as Aleix Vidal out for the rest of the season

The right-back Aleix Vidal had hit a decent spell of form, until his injury.

Vidal suffered a horrific injury and was carried off on a stretcher



What’s the story?

Despite Barcelona decimating Alaves 6-0, thanks to Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, their right-back Aleix Vidal, suffered a horrific 87th-minute ankle injury.

The moment the camera focused on the former Sevilla man, the extent of the damage to his ankle took was clearly alarming. After the game, Barcelona confirmed that their defender would be out for the rest of the season as Vidal dislocated his ankle.

With the long lay-off that Aleix Vidal faces, Barcelona will be allowed to sign a replacement for the Spaniard. However, there are certain criteria that the new player must fulfil, he must be a La Liga player or someone who is a free agent.

Aleix Vidal was injured after a hard foul by Theo of Alaves

In case you didn’t know…

The right-back Aleix Vidal had hit a decent spell of form, until his injury. Alaves once again proved to be his nemesis, just like the last time he faced them. He was dropped from the team for the next 41 days because of the poor performance he displayed in that game.

Heart of the matter

Barcelona will miss Aleix Vidal through injury until the end of the season. He was slowing clawing his way back to top form, but he will now spend a long time on the sidelines. With this injury, Vidal will be out for the next 5 months at least.

However, Barcelona will be allowed to sign a short-term replacement.

What’s next?

Darijo Srna is one of the names that is consistently linked with the Blaugranes. However, he doesn’t fit the regulations because he is neither a La Liga player nor a free agent. They will have to find a suitatble replacement soon with a lot of Champions League and La Liga football to be played.

Barcelona have played two games more than Real Madrid but still are a point behind their rivals. Vidal was picking up steam and racking up assists – 5 in his last 11 games – and was becoming a key figure down the right flank. Further, it will be very difficult for Luis Enrique to have a squad with only the floundering Sergi Roberto as the right-back.

Aleix Vidal released from hospital and heading back to Barcelona.

Aleix Vidal released from hospital and heading back to Barcelona.

Sportskeeda’s take

With a relatively thin squad, it would be wise for Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to exercise this option and sign a right-back on a short-term basis at least. If Sergi Roberto picks up an injury as well, then the Camp Nou outfit will be without a recognised right-back in the squad.

The position has been a big concern for the Catalan club since Dani Alves left for Italy and Enrique needs to urgently address the situation going into the final months of the season.