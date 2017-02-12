La Liga 2016/17: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid, 5 talking points

Real Madrid go back to the top of the league with a hard-fought away victory over Osasuna.

by SachinB94 Top 5 / Top 10 12 Feb 2017, 11:11 IST

Caption

Real Madrid reclaimed the pole position in La Liga as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Lukas Vazquez ensured a hard fought 3-1 victory over bottom dwellers Osasuna in Pamplona.

Back in action after a gap of almost two weeks, Los Blancos were all set for a goal glut, but the hosts tore the script apart with a valiant show. Just minutes after Ronaldo put the visitors ahead, Sergio Leon levelled to stun their mighty rivals. Osasuna the continued to hold down Madrid, but the latter’s quality in the side spoke in the end.

After a few near misses, Isco finally put Zinedine Zidane’s side back in front, before Vazquez sealed all three points at the death. It was by no means a comprehensive performance from the league leaders, but surely enough to get the job done.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 Real Madrid have one eye on the Champions League

Going by the way Real Madrid played, it’s quite fair to suggest they have put their premium on the upcoming Champions League game against Napoli at home. Although Zidane refused to rest any of his first teamers, the fact that his team refrained from exerting too much shows where their heart lies at the moment.

With Osasuna down in the rut at 20th, this was supposed to be a walk in the park for all the mighty Blancos. A litany of goals was supposedly on the cards, but what turned out was a mere damp squib of a performance. Real barely exuded any sort of flair, nor seemed to give the match much importance.

Three points were, however, all they came for. And they did get it.