La Liga 2016/17: Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas, Player ratings

The La Liga title race gets even more interesting as Real Madrid slip again, this time against Las Palmas.

Another night to foget for Real Madrid

Mid-week fixtures are becoming something of an aberration for Real Madrid in their bid to win the La Liga. For the second consecutive week, the Blancos dropped points once again. Last week, they lost against Valencia and this week they again lost out on an opportunity to open a healthier lead at the top of the table as they failed to win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That said, the visitors were a blur of frenetic energy as they looked to make their mark and to make it a night to remember. And having taken a 3-1 lead, the visitors must have felt robbed after a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo denied them what could have been a historic victory.

This game can be best described as an end to end encounter which had chaos written all over, till it was settled by a Ronaldo equaliser in the dying stages of the game. With a game in hand, the Los Blancos are still favourites to win the league.

Goalscorers on the night for the Los Blancos were Ronaldo and Isco. The Las Palmas team must have felt dejected with the result as they had the opportunity to script history. Goal scoring heroics for the visitors were by Tana, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jonathan Viera.

Real Madrid

Keylor Navas – 7.5/10

In the past few games, the Chilean has come under pressure and his performances have also been under the scanner. In this game, it was more of a hot and cold performance, although Zidane will look on with worry in the context of the error which led to the third goal for the visitors.

Daniel Carvajal – 7/10

More influential on the attacking side of the game rather than the defensive side. The Spaniard showed intelligent movement down his flank to create and assist his team while attacking. However, he quickly needs to tighten his defensive side of his game if Madrid are to win the league.

Sergio Ramos – 7/10

The captain and leader at the back led from the front and did try and make a case in front of the referee in respect of Bale’s sending off. Tried to get on the score-sheet himself as Las Palmas looked to run away with the game having conceded the second penalty. The Madrid captain did come up with goal line blocks to deny visitors the lead but will look back on this performance as points dropped rather than gained.

Nacho – 6.5/10

Did his best under the sustained pressure and showed his presence on the ball. However, the defender could have been more solid and should have held his ground against the Las Palmas attackers.

Marcelo – 7.5/10

Drove Madrid back into the game with his lung bursting runs. Put in some good crosses and was a constant threat down his flank. Could have done better when it came to defending the third goal for the visitors but in hindsight, it was a result of the communication error between the keeper and the defender.

Mateo Kovacic – 7/10

Started off well before eventually fading away. Set up the opening goal with a fine through ball for his fellow midfielder Isco. Could do better though when it comes to retaining possession of the ball and provide better cover to his defenders.

Isco – 8/10

Started off the game like a house on fire only to lose his mojo in the second half. Looked a threat in the first half and was rewarded with a start in this game after his Villareal performance. Was an attacking threat throughout and a close second as the best player for Madrid on the night.

Toni Kroos – 7.5/10

Was present on the pitch and tried to keep things simple. Kept the game ticking and should have provided more drive and panache if Madrid were to dominate. An average game by his usual standards.

Gareth Bale – 6/10

A petulant reaction ended his game as Madrid showed they are letting the pressure get on to them in the title run-in. Two quick bookings in the second half curtailed his impact but the Welshman had been impressive till then. It was unusual to see him lose his temper first kicking out and then pushing his opponents to the ground.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 9.5/10

Ronaldo was on hand to rescue Madrid once again

Saved his team from certain defeat as he helped his team claw back into the game and earn a vital point which still puts them in a position of comfort to overhaul Barcelona. Ronaldo kept his composure to convert the penalty and win a point for the hosts late in the game. The Portuguese international was a calming presence and for the second consecutive game, he has rescued his side. His display ensured that it was a point gained rather than points dropped.

Alvaro Morata – 7/10

Could have opened the scoring as early as the first minute before being ruled out for offside correctly. Having replaced Benzema, showed good movement but will look to do more when given the opportunity to play from the start. The Spaniard was instrumental last week in getting the winning goal and must show more movement if he is to become a regular starter for the Los Blancos

Substitutes

James Rodriguez – 8/10

Super Sub James was on hand to turn the game around and made some superb passes in the time granted on the pitch. Capped off a fine display by providing the assist for the equalising goal and one felt Zidane could have introduced the Colombian earlier. Showed trickery since his introduction but a possible start could have helped his cause as he looks to cement a place in the title run-in

Lucas Vazquez – 7/10

Pushed his team forward since his introduction and showed grit and energy. Could have got on the score-sheet himself after his effort forced the opposition keeper to make a good save. Was a buzzing presence and showed innovation with some excellent crosses.

Karim Benzema – 7/10

Came on in the 71st minute as a part of a double substitution by Zidane. Should have made an immediate impact after a chance came his way. The Frenchman was generally wasteful in front of goal as he snatched at his chances.