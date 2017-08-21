La Liga 2017/18: Barcelona 2-0 Real Betis - 5 Talking Points

Barcelona started their La Liga campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Betis.

Barcelona started the league campaign on a positive note

Barcelona bounced back from their Supercopa de Espana defeat to Real Madrid with a 2-0 home win against Real Betis, to start their La Liga season on a high. Lionel Messi was in the mood but has nothing to show for hit as he registered 10 plus shots during the game, while also hitting the woodwork on three occasions.

Ernesto Valverde's side took the lead through Gerard Deulofeu's deflected pass/shot which was intended for Messi but hit Tosca on the way into the back of the net. The Blaugrana doubled their lead soon after as Sergi Roberto stabbed one into the back of the net from close range to net his first ever La Liga goal.

It was not the best of atmospheres at the Camp Nou, with attendance only in the range of 56K as against to the normal figure of 90K plus. This was due to the recent terrorist attack in Barcelona, with the Catalan outfit wearing shirts with Barcelona written on the back instead of their names.

Here are the 5 talking points from Barcelona's 2-0 win over Real Betis:

#1 Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto impressed:

Sergio Busquets has often been criticized in recent times for Barcelona's shortcomings in midfield and rightly so, but the Spaniard did well to break down Real Betis' attacks and played a big part in ensuring Marc Andre ter Stegen kept the clean sheet.

The 28-year-old helped recycle possession as Barcelona patiently probed the Betis defence for openings, his timing of challenge was also spot on.

Sergi Roberto was another who impressed during the game, the Spaniard played the most advanced of the three midfielders, sometimes, even ahead of Lionel Messi, not one known for his tricks, the Spaniard troubled the Betis defence with his running and also capped off his impressive display with his first ever La Liga goal.

Barcelona are looking hard to find a replacement for Andres Iniesta, they might just have one in their ranks, if Roberto is trusted in this position.