La Liga 2017/18: Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid, 5 Talking Points
Real Madrid were utterly dominant, but there was still time for Ramos to break a Liga record
Real Madrid began their La Liga campaign with a convincing 3-0 win away to Deportivo la Coruna, with Los Blancos topping the table after the opening round.
Gareth Bale opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 20th minute, before Casemiro doubled the lead just 7 minutes later. Toni Kroos made the game safe in the 62nd minuted, but there was still time for Sergio Ramos to get himself sent off in injury time.
Here are the major talking points from the game:
#1 Gareth Bale is back!
Granted, it's only been a game or two, but Zinedine Zidane's assertion that Gareth Bale has had the best pre-season (in terms of fitness) of his Real Madrid career was borne out by his performance tonight. The Welshman isn't the most involved player at the best of times due to his playstyle, but he was a thorn in Deportivo's side throughout.
The Welshman ended a run of 10 games without a goal for Real Madrid, his longest ever goal-drought, when he tapped into an empty net following Benzema's chipped assist.
If he can keep up his fitness, we could see the best season of the Welshman's career - a fact that ought to strike fear into the rest of La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.