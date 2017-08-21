La Liga 2017/18: Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid, 5 Talking Points

Real Madrid were utterly dominant, but there was still time for Ramos to break a Liga record

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 09:50 IST

Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid - La Liga

Real Madrid began their La Liga campaign with a convincing 3-0 win away to Deportivo la Coruna, with Los Blancos topping the table after the opening round.

Gareth Bale opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 20th minute, before Casemiro doubled the lead just 7 minutes later. Toni Kroos made the game safe in the 62nd minuted, but there was still time for Sergio Ramos to get himself sent off in injury time.

Here are the major talking points from the game:

#1 Gareth Bale is back!

Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid - La Liga

Granted, it's only been a game or two, but Zinedine Zidane's assertion that Gareth Bale has had the best pre-season (in terms of fitness) of his Real Madrid career was borne out by his performance tonight. The Welshman isn't the most involved player at the best of times due to his playstyle, but he was a thorn in Deportivo's side throughout.

Gareth Bale's game by numbers vs. Deportivo:



85% pass accuracy

4 shots

1 chance created

1 assist

1 goal



Solid start. ???? pic.twitter.com/vU6d56kJIt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 20, 2017

The Welshman ended a run of 10 games without a goal for Real Madrid, his longest ever goal-drought, when he tapped into an empty net following Benzema's chipped assist.

If he can keep up his fitness, we could see the best season of the Welshman's career - a fact that ought to strike fear into the rest of La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.